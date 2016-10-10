Five things you need to know from the Broncos' Monday

VIRGIL GREEN PLANS TO PLAY**

Both Green and offensive tackle Donald Stephenson had full practice repetitions on Monday, a positive sign as they recover from calf injuries that have sidelined him the last three weeks.

"I am tired of sitting and waiting. I believe this is the week," Green said. "I'm excited to go play in California and be with my guys out there."

Green said he felt like he could have played against the Falcons on Sunday, but that the team made the decision to not have him play in two games with short rest in between. A return on Thursday night also gives Green the chance to get 10 full days of rest before playing again on Oct. 24 against the Texans.

"They figured that would be more beneficial for me," Green said. "I'm not complaining. That's what the coaches wanted to do, and I'm down for whatever they want to do."

Despite missing the last three games, Green still leads Broncos tight ends with seven receptions for 74 yards, three catches and 17 yards more than the combined totals of John Phillips and Jeff Heuerman this season.

"I was making a joke earlier, my bid in solitary in the training room is over," Green said. "I just want to get back out there and go compete."