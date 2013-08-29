Five Questions, Answered: Broncos vs. Cardinals

DENVER -- The final score shows a fourth-quarter letdown, a 32-24 defeat to the Arizona Cardinals and a 2-2 preseason ledger that was appropriate, given the scattershot play that plagued the Broncos at time during the four dress rehearsals.

But all the questions weren't clearly answered, which leaves plenty to ponder before the cut to 53 players, which must take place before 4 p.m. MDT on Saturday.

1. How will the interior offensive line look?

Until the final quarter, when the Cardinals dialed up their blitzes in a successful attempt at rattling Zac Dysert and preventing a comeback, the interior line fared well.

Ryan Lilja started at center, and was flanked by right guard John Moffitt and left guard C.J. Davis. Steve Vallos eventually relieved Lilja, and Philip Blake was the last man off the bench, playing right guard in the fourth quarter as Moffitt shifted to the left side. Chris Kuper did not play, and the Broncos face an intriguing decision with the eight-year veteran. He's practiced the last two weeks, but his recovery from offseason ankle surgery has not progressed to the point where they can play him in games, as he sat out he entire preseason.

The situation appears hazy. Moffitt can swing between both guard slots, but didn't play center this summer. Lilja has been a guard most of his career, but worked almost exclusively at center this summer. Kuper's work at center has been limited to some snaps in practice, although his guard experience has been extensive. If versatility remains the crucial element, then Davis could fit somewhere in the mix, as he can work at center and guard and has done both this summer.

This still looks like one of the most difficult cuts on the roster.

2. What does this game mean for Brock Osweiler?

It was another chance to settle into a groove, and he started strong, completing his first seven passes. But the offense he ran wasn't the one he'd be asked to direct if Peyton Manning is injured -- not just because he worked with the backups, but because the attack was simplified and the offense worked deliberately, huddling up and showing different looks than usual.

"There wasn't a lot of checks in the game plan tonight. Last week there were more; the week before there were more," he said.

Ten of the Broncos' first 14 plays placed Osweiler under center, and they emphasized play-fakes, I-formation and offset-I looks and an offense that overall looked more like the clock-chewing units that John Fox coached in Carolina than the light-speed attack the Broncos have crafted this summer. That Osweiler was able to direct touchdown drives at slow and fast paces the last two weeks is a promising development, and a necessary step forward after a skittish performance in Seattle 12 days earlier.