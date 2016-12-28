Five Broncos things you should know: Trevor Siemian wants redemption, this week's motivation, & more

SEARCHING FOR TOUCHDOWNS**

No matter what happens Sunday, this will be an unusual season for a Kubiak-led offense. In 18 of his 22 campaigns as head coach or offensive coordinator, the offenses have been above the league average in offensive touchdowns -- sometimes way above. As recently as 2014, the Ravens offense led by Kubiak averaged 2.69 touchdowns per game -- 15.9 percent above the league average.

The 2016 Broncos offense has struggled to just 28 touchdowns, a rate of 1.87 per game that is 22.2 percent and over a half touchdown below the league average of 2.4 per game. The offense has just three touchdowns in December, the fewest in the league.

Those numbers are troublesome, but Dennison said he was focused on another number when the touchdown tally was broached at his press conference.

"I think the biggest issue is [wins and] losses. Whatever it takes to win the game. We didn't score enough points to win games," Dennison said. "Whether it's yards or not, that's how you judge yourself [and] that's how other people judge you."

But the lack of touchdowns is a massive component of the reasons why the Broncos have lost four of their last five games.

5. OTHER SHUFFLING BEYOND QB?

Injuries will necessitate some more shifting of duties. The decision to place OLB DeMarcus Ware on injured reserve sets up more playing time for Dekoda Watson and potentially rookie Vontarrius Dora, who was recently promoted from the practice squad.

Cornerback Kayvon Webster's season-ending concussion will also ensure more repetitions for Lorenzo Doss and perhaps Taurean Nixon, who was promoted back to the 53-man roster from the practice squad Wednesday.