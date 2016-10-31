Five Broncos things you should know: Trevor Siemian's "teachable" moments, offensive balance & more

RILEY DIXON COMES UP BIG**

The rookie punter has been the subject of pointed fan criticism on social media at times throughout the season, but a big-picture look at his season reveals that the Broncos made the right call in keeping the seventh-round pick on the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

Through eight weeks, Dixon ranks seventh in the league in net punting average. His 42.2-yard net average would set a Broncos single-season record if he can maintain it for the rest of the season.

"We're trying to get him more consistent. He's done a good job," Kubiak said.

"You always want to do better, but I think we've been doing all right," Dixon added. "I've put my coverage team in some tough spots with some not-so-perfect kicks, but that's what I'm working on every day: to get better and put the team in the best position to win."

Never was he better than on a 68-yard smash with 2:19 remaining and him standing in the back of the end zone. With the Broncos clinging to an eight-point lead, Dixon effectively flipped the field, forcing the Chargers to start back at their 33-yard line.

"We knew that if they had to drive again, they weren't going to be able to do that," Harris said. "That was a huge punt for us."

Dixon's success is particularly notable due to the Broncos' recent punting struggles. As a team, the Broncos have ranked 19th, on average, in season-long net punting average since the 2000 season, and in 11 of those 16 seasons finished 20th or worse, including 21st, 28th and 23rd the last three seasons.