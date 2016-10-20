Five Broncos things you should know: Trevor Siemian's status, third-down issues and more

"A LOT OF RESPECT" FOR OSWEILER**

Former Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler, now with the Texans, said he reached out to Kubiak last week after the coach was hospitalized because of a complex migraine.

It wasn't the first time that teacher and pupil reconnected since Osweiler signed a four-year contract with the Texans in free agency last March.

"We've talked from time to time, whether it's text or whatever," Kubiak said. "Obviously, I think a lot of him. We had a lot of nice battles with him on the football field last year. We won some big games. You never forget that, and it's a part of football.

"So, yes, we've got a lot of respect for each other."

The respect also flows between Siemian and Osweiler after the two shared meetings and drills for the 2015 season.

"I've learned a ton from Peyton [Manning], obviously, but then I learned a ton from Brock as well, and the situation that he was in," Siemian said. "Brock's a good friend, and I wish him really well."

Siemian added he spoke with Osweiler earlier in the season.

"He's been pretty busy. I've been trying to stay busy, too," Siemian.

5. NO EXTRA MOTIVATION, EITHER

Fans have been pointing to this game for months, but T.J. Ward downplayed the notion that Osweiler's presence gives the Broncos any extra motivation for Monday night.