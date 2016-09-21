Five Broncos things you should know: Siemian's growth, how they'll fill in for Stephenson and more

SIEMIAN CONTINUES TO DO WELL GETTING EVERYONE SET**

Earlier this month, Kubiak said that Siemian had the freedom to change the call at the line of scrimmage, just like Peyton Manning and Brock Osweiler did last year.

So far, so good.

"He's done a really job of getting us in the right calls, changing some protections," Kubiak said. "We ask our quarterback to handle the run game at the line of scrimmage a great deal, and I'm very impressed with what he's done so far from that standpoint.

"Obviously it gets a little tougher where we're going."

That, of course, is Cincinnati, where the crowd is certain to be raucous and noisy in a way Siemian has not experienced since he guided Northwestern into Big Ten cauldrons such as Michigan Stadium, Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium and Penn State's Beaver Stadium.

Of course, his signature performance came in his senior year when he went 30-of-48 for 284 yards in leading Northwestern to a 43-40 overtime win at Notre Dame in what turned out to be his final full game as a collegian before he tore his anterior cruciate ligament one week later at Purdue.

So he's dealt with noise. But not as a pro, and not with the burden of getting this offense set. So how can the Broncos prepare him for what looms in the Jungle?