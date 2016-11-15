Five Broncos things you should know: Paxton Lynch's full day, Trevor Siemian self-scouts, & more

SIEMIAN TAKES A BREATHER**

Tuesday's respite from throwing was welcome for Siemian, whose left shoulder remains sore after his fifth game since suffering the injury at Tampa Bay on Oct. 2.

"He's been throwing enough," Kubiak said.

In the last two weeks, opponents have hit Siemian 16 times, including eight that ended in sacks and another eight on which he got the football away. That contact rate of one every 5.31 pass plays is worse than both the Broncos' season-long average (one every 6.16 pass plays) and the league average (one every 7.01 pass plays).

"A lot of rest. I won't be doing too much bench press this week," Siemian quipped.

But the rest will only be physical; Siemian also intends to invest time reviewing the film of every game so far this season.

"I'll do a little self-scouting," Siemian said.

3. 'BIG' EXPECTATIONS FOR SIEMIAN

"I think it's good," Siemian said of Kubiak's pronouncement that he wants "big" things from him over the rest of the season.

"Kubes expects a lot out of me. I expect a lot out of myself, truthfully. I take it for what it is. I'd rather have that than the other way around."

Playing "big" starts with avoiding the big mistakes that have multiplied in recent weeks. After turning the ball over just three times in his first six starts, Siemian has six giveaways in the last three games -- four interceptions and two lost fumbles.

"I think it's just not seeing them right or feeling a little pressure and getting the ball out a little early. It's different every time," Siemian said. "But no doubt, [I've] got to take better care of the ball."

Reducing the depth of his drops out of the shotgun will also be a priority, which was another point Kubiak made Monday.

"That's on me. I can't do that to our tackles. It's too tough on them," Siemian said. "I feel pretty good about it; there was really one play last week where that happened to me, but it was something that came up a while ago, and I think I've gotten better at it. I still had that one play that didn't work out for us. I've just got to be better there."