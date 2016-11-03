Five Broncos things you should know: Impact of touchback changes, DeMarcus Ware and more

5 / 5

Both Harris and Cooper will be on the same team when they head to the Pro Bowl in late January, but on Sunday they'll try to get the best of each other. Cooper hasn't had a 100-yard receiving game since Oct. 30, but maintains the ability to make explosive plays. He's had 13 catches this season of at least 25 yards and is a danger to a defense at all times. Harris has spent most of the season as Pro Football Focus' top-ranked cornerback and will try to slow Derek Carr's favorite target. The Denver cornerback doesn't make the same number of game-changing plays as his counterpart Aqib Talib, but he essentially eliminates a side of the field. And with Harris' ability to match up against smaller, speedy wide receivers and those of the tall, physical variety, Harris is one of the few shutdown corners in the league. In the Broncos' last matchup with the Raiders, Cooper finished with just six catches for 56 yards. If the Broncos hold him to the same output, they'd likely be satisfied. But that will be no easy task in the final home game of the season.