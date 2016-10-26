Five Broncos things you should know: Devontae Booker gets ready; A.J. Derby could play soon, & more

3. BRONCOS HAD BEEN SCOURING FOR A TIGHT END BEFORE TRADING FOR A.J. DERBY

"We've been looking around," Kubiak said, "but we think this kid's got a bright future, and it's up to us as coaches to get him going as quickly as we can."

Although Derby only took up the position as a senior at Arkansas in 2014, he's become a fast study -- particularly as a receiving target, where he led the Patriots in receptions (15) and receiving yardage (189) during the preseason, but couldn't find any playing time behind Rob Gronkowski and Martellus Bennett.

That's what the Broncos need right now. Through seven games, Broncos tight ends had combined for 183 yards and a touchdown on 17 receptions, and had been targeted just 23 times -- including zero targets in Monday night's win.

Just 13.9 percent of the passing first downs came from tight ends, placing the Broncos 24th in the league. Only 12.2 percent of their passing yards came from tight ends; that ranks 28th. And only the Jets have a lower percentage of receptions and targets coming from their tight ends than the Broncos.

"We've had some issues there at that position with Virgil's health, Jeff's health," Kubiak said. "Those guys are hard to come by in this league, and [New England] is a team that has a couple of pretty good ones playing right now."

4. DERBY MIGHT BE READY RIGHT AWAY

Even though Derby has yet to make a regular-season reception and will have to be brought up to speed in the offense, the newest Bronco could be active this Sunday if he makes enough progress, Kubiak said.

"Let me see how he does, but yeah, I'd feel very comfortable," Kubiak said.

Not only did Derby lead the Patriots in receptions and receiving yards during the preseason, but he ranked second among all NFL players in receptions and third in yards during the four-game summer slate, averaging 12.6 yards per reception in the process.

"We think he can help us -- and help us quickly," Kubiak said.

"A lot of our verbiage is the same in some areas, so we think we can catch up fast from that standpoint," the head coach added. "But he's a very smart kid. We need some versatility with what's going on with our group right now, and he'll give us [that]."