Five Broncos things you should know: DeMarcus Ware taking his time, Billy Turner's role and more

In the absence of J.J. Watt, the Texans' pass rush has stepped up to maintain their effectiveness. With Watt, the Texans tallied 10 sacks, 23 quarterback hits and 13 tackles for loss with two wins and one loss. In three games without Watt, Houston recorded six sacks, 18 quarterback hits and 14 tackles for loss with two wins and one loss. Clowney has been a big part of that success, realizing part of his enormous potential with 23 total tackles, two sacks, eight tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits and one pass defensed.Though Clowney can line up at either side of the defensive line, he's listed as the left defensive end in the base package. In that spot, he will face off against Broncos right tackle Donald Stephenson, who helped the offense get out to a strong start on the ground in the first two games, but missed the next three with a calf injury. In his return at San Diego, the offense struggled to find its early consistency. As the team looks to rebound after a two-game skid, Stephenson's success on the ground and in pass protection will be vital.