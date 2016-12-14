Five Broncos things you should know: Chris Harris Jr. vs. Tom Brady, Trevor Siemian talks balance

KNOWING WHAT TO EXPECT -- ROUTES RUN 'TO PERFECTION'**

New England's points of emphasis change from year to year -- and even game to game. The Patriots' tactical flexibility is one of the hallmarks of their dynastic 16-season run in which they've won four Super Bowls, six AFC titles and have never had a losing season.

But there are certain elements that you come to expect -- even though few teams figure out how to stop them. The versatility of their passing targets is one of them; they'll move their backs and tight ends around, and along with their wide receivers, will use them on wheel routes, rub routes and short crosses designed to create confusion in coverage.

"Exact same. They haven't changed at all. Brady's been running the same offense for a decade -- or longer -- and running it to perfection," Harris said. "They just try to hide it. They try to trick you, try to fool you, try to run the same play, but put somebody different in that spot.

"[It's a] good thing we're very intelligent. We're a group that's faced him a lot. Everything's not as fast."

That is simply a result of experience, Harris said. As a rookie, he faced the trial-by-fire of going up against Brady and the Patriots' offense twice -- once in Week 15 of the 2011 regular season, and again four weeks later in a divisional-playoff game at frigid Gillette Stadium.

In the initial 2011 meeting, Brady only completed four passes for 37 yards at Harris' expense. But in the rematch, Brady hit Rob Gronkowski and Wes Welker for touchdowns at Harris' expense.

"When we played him my rookie year in the league and when I was younger, everything would be fast. Your head would be spinning, like, 'What's going on?'" Harris said. "But now, we've faced him so many times, the game's slow when you play Brady."

But that's only true for veterans like Harris. And while he has proven he can play at Brady's speed, there is still plenty of adjustment to make.

"They've got so many weapons, it's like the Patriots have got five different offenses they can run," Talib said. "[Gronkowski] down, OK, they just run the next offense. They'll be all right."

"You've got to know all five of them. So it's an extra hard week to prepare," Talib said.