Five Broncos things you should know: As Trevor Siemian heals, Paxton Lynch prepares, and more

STEPHENSON AND SAMBRAILO WILL BOTH SEE WORK AT RIGHT TACKLE**

When Donald Stephenson relieved Ty Sambrailo in the second quarter last Sunday, the change was permanent -- but for that game only.

Kubiak wants to get Sambrailo some more work and keep the pressure on both, so he intends to play each of them in Jacksonville.

"I think they need to continue to compete on a daily basis. I think it's good for our team," Kubiak said. "I think it will be good for both of them in the long haul, so we'll continue down that same path -- who starts the game, who plays the most, we'll see."

Justin Houston had two sacks early working past Sambrailo before Stephenson entered the game.

"When [Stephenson] went in the game, he did some good things," Dennison said. "He had some flaws; we all did, coaches included."

5. MARSHALL: 'NOTHING BUT LOVE' FOR MALIK JACKSON

The competitive juices are flowing in north Florida for former Broncos defensive end Malik Jackson, who told Denver-area reporters on a conference call that he wants to try and spoil the Broncos' season.

That's what his friend and former teammate, Marshall, expected to hear.

"I can't wait. That's my guy. I hope he does well -- but I still want us to win, of course," Marshall said.

"I know he can't wait to play against us. I know it."