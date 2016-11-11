Five Broncos things you should know: Adam Gotsis prepares to replace Derek Wolfe

WEBSTER READY TO GO**

Playing without Wolfe and Talib against Drew Brees and New Orleans' rapid-fire passing game is a blow to the Broncos' hopes, but the return of Webster from a hamstring injury should help the Broncos be more physical on the outside against the Saints, quick, fleet cornerbacks.

Webster practiced all week after missing last week's game against Oakland and should be good to go as the No. 3 cornerback. That will mean plenty of snaps because of the Saints' emphasis on three-wide receiver formations with Brandin Cooks, Willie Snead and Michael Thomas, all of whom have between 37 and 47 receptions and between 470 and 600 receiving yards, illustrating the balance among the trio and the need for quality work from the Broncos' top three cornerbacks.

"Kayvon's had a good week. He's ready to go," Kubiak said. "He was close last week, so we really need to get him back."

2. GOTSIS GETS READY

Replacing Wolfe will take a collective effort among the entire defensive line, with Billy Winn and Darius Kilgo both seeing more time in Wolfe's absence.

But no one has more to gain than second-round pick Adam Gotsis, who hopes to build off a solid performance last week that Kubiak thought was the rookie's best to date.

Just getting into a rhythm last Sunday with more repetitions in the wake of Wolfe's injury helped, Gotsis noted.

"The more you're in there, the more comfortable you can get in the game, the more you can get a feel for your opponent," Gotsis said. "It's kind of hard when you go in there for a play, and you're out, so when you can get in there and build a rhythm and get a feel for the guy you're going against, you know what you can do to beat him.

"As the game went on, I got way more comfortable in there. I'm just looking forward to another opportunity to be out there and play, you know."

And to fully capitalize on the moment, Gotsis knows he must play with hair-aflame energy and urgency from start to finish.

"You're going to treat it like the last play," Gotsis said.