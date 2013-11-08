Final HealthONE Injury Report

|**DENVER BRONCOS**
|**Player**
|**Injury**
|**Wednesday**
|**Thursday**
|**Friday**
|**Status**
|CB Champ Bailey
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|S Duke Ihenacho
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|Limited
|Questionable
|WR Demaryius Thomas
|Toe
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|TE Joel Dreessen
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|Probable
|T Orlando Franklin
|Ankle
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|Probable
|G Chris Kuper
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|QB Demaryius Thomas
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|RB Knowshon Moreno
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|C Manny Ramirez
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|Probable
|TE Julius Thomas
|Ankle
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|Probable
|LB Danny Trevathan
|Ribs
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|C J.D. Walton
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|WR Wes Welker
|Ankle
|DNP
|Limited
|Full
|Probable
|SAN DIEGO CHARGERS
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Status
|T Mike Remmers
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|DE Lawrence Guy
|Toe
|Limited
|DNP
|DNP
|Questionable
|LB Jarret Johnson
|Hamstring
|---
|Limited
|DNP
|Questionable
|WR Eddie Royal
|Toe
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Questionable
|LB Donald Butler
|Groin
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|G Chad Rinehart
|Toe
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Probable
|P Mike Scifres
|Rt. Knee
|---
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|LB Tourek Williams
|Thumb
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable