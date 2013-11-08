Denver Broncos | News

Final HealthONE Injury Report

Nov 08, 2013 at 05:53 AM
**DENVER BRONCOS**
**Player****Injury****Wednesday****Thursday****Friday****Status**
CB Champ BaileyFootDNPDNPDNPOut
S Duke IhenachoAnkleDNPDNPLimitedQuestionable
WR Demaryius ThomasToeFullFullFullProbable
TE Joel DreessenKneeLimitedLimitedFullProbable
T Orlando FranklinAnkleLimitedLimitedFullProbable
G Chris KuperAnkleFullFullFullProbable
QB Demaryius ThomasAnkleFullFullFullProbable
RB Knowshon MorenoAnkleFullFullFullProbable
C Manny RamirezKneeLimitedLimitedFullProbable
TE Julius ThomasAnkleLimitedLimitedFullProbable
LB Danny TrevathanRibsFullFullFullProbable
C J.D. WaltonAnkleFullFullFullProbable
WR Wes WelkerAnkleDNPLimitedFullProbable

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS
PlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayStatus
T Mike RemmersAnkleDNPDNPDNPOut
DE Lawrence GuyToeLimitedDNPDNPQuestionable
LB Jarret JohnsonHamstring---LimitedDNPQuestionable
WR Eddie RoyalToeDNPDNPDNPQuestionable
LB Donald ButlerGroinLimitedFullFullProbable
G Chad RinehartToeLimitedLimitedLimitedProbable
P Mike ScifresRt. Knee---FullFullProbable
LB Tourek WilliamsThumbFullFullFullProbable

