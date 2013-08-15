Filling In for Miller

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The final practice of 2013's training camp provided a glimpse of something the Broncos hope to avoid, but accept as a realistic possibility: life without Von Miller.

He was excused from Thursday's practice, leaving Nate Irving and Shaun Phillips to share the burden of replacing him. Irving worked in the linebacking component of Miller's dual role, while Phillips worked as a defensive end in a role Miller usually has in the Broncos' pass-rush packages.

"Today was a good practice on the possibility that he may not be here," said quarterback Peyton Manning. "If that is the case, that is not going to be an excuse for our team and we have to find a way to do our jobs. But, we certainly hope that he is here."

Miller plans to appeal a suspension that would keep him out for the first four games of the season. He is expected to play Saturday in Seattle, and saw action early in the Aug. 8 preseason opener in San Francisco.

When the Broncos relieved most of their defensive starters early in the 10-6 win over the 49ers, they offered a first glimpse of their alignment without Miller, with Irving at strong-side linebacker and Phillips at defensive end. The two also saw a few snaps together and collaborated for the game's only touchdown, a Phillips fumble return set up when Irving stripped D.J. Harper of the football.