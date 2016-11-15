EVP/GM John Elway named honorary chairman for 2018 U.S. Senior Open

Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager John Elway can add another title to his list of accomplishments as both a player and executive.

The United States Golf Association announced Tuesday that Elway will serve as the honorary chairman for the 2018 U.S. Senior Open Championship, which will be held on The Broadmoor Golf Club's East Course from June 28-July 1, 2018.

"I'm very proud and excited to be named honorary chairman of the 2018 U.S. Senior Open at the historic Broadmoor Golf Club," Elway said. "The Broadmoor has been such a big part of Colorado golf history and a longtime supporter of the game. Personally, I've always enjoyed playing the East Course and have so many special memories. It's easy to see why the resort is regarded as one of the world's most celebrated golf destinations.

In addition to his many football accolades, Elway has competed in two Colorado Senior Opens as a low-handicap golfer and is a past president of three-time U.S. Open host Cherry Hills Country Club.

"John Elway is one of the great athletes of his generation, an accomplished football executive and an outstanding citizen of the Rocky Mountain State," USGA Championship Committee chairman Stuart Francis told the USGA. "He has also served the game of golf in various capacities and will be a tremendous ambassador for the U.S. Senior Open at a venue that has been a respected USGA partner."