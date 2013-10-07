Entire 51-48 Broncos Win to Re-Air on NFLN

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --The Denver Broncos' shootout win against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium was one of the most memorable of the 2013 NFL season to date.

To that point, it earned the highest rating of the season so far on any network with an average overnight household rating of 18.6 and a share of 34 in metered markets, according to CBS. That was an 18 percent increase from the highest rated games of last year, and means that 34 percent of all televisions that were on were tuned to the Broncos' win.

The game peaked from 5:30 to 5:45 p.m. MDT -- when the game was in the fourth quarter -- earning a 24.4 rating and 41 share. It's the highest-rated program on television since the 2013 Academy Awards.

With that in mind, NFL Network will air a special three-and-a-half hour edition of NFL Replay: Game of the Week this Wednesday. The game will be re-aired in its entirety, from the Cowboys' 14-0 lead to Matt Prater's game-winning, 28-yard field goal as time expired.

If you missed the 51-48 win, or just want to relive it, NFL Replay: Game of the Week will air Wednesday at 7 p.m. MDT.