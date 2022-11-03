Denver Broncos | News

Empower Field at Mile High to host Denver Elections Division's Mobile Voting Unit on Friday and Saturday

Nov 03, 2022 at 10:00 AM
221103_vote

DENVER — Empower Field at Mile High will host the Denver Clerk & Recorder's Elections Division Mobile Voting Unit on Friday (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.) and Saturday (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.) in parking Lot J.

On Friday from 8-10 a.m., Denver Broncos Cheerleaders and Miles the Mascot will greet voters on site.

Through Broncos Country Votes and NFL Votes initiatives, the Broncos partnered with the Denver Elections Division to host their Mobile Voting Unit (MVU) to encourage eligible Coloradans to register to vote and assist with other election-related inquiries.

The MVU is an official Voter Service and Polling Center and is ADA accessible. Eligible Colorado voters will be able to check their registration status and cast or drop-off a completed ballot on site. Voters will also have a drive-through option to drop off their ballots.

For more information on the Broncos Country Votes initiative, please visit: https://www.denverbroncos.com/fans/vote/.

Related Content

news

Andrew Beck named to We Are The Mighty's MIGHTY 25 class of 2022

Beck joins Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera as the only two NFL representatives on the list for 2022.

news

Denver Broncos and NFL Mexico donate Tochito kits to schools in Mexico

In the states of Chihuahua and Coahuila, where the kits were distributed, children utilizing the kits are able to play together on a team, learn fair play and partake in a healthy lifestyle.

news

Broncos Charities 50/50 Raffle to benefit Denver Broncos Charities during Sunday's game against the 49ers

Fifty percent of the net proceeds will go to one lucky winner, with the other fifty percent benefitting Denver Broncos Charities.

news

Broncos Charities 50/50 Raffle to benefit National Sports Center for the Disabled during Sunday's home opener against the Texans

Fifty percent of the net proceeds will go to one lucky winner, with the other fifty percent benefitting Denver Broncos Charities and the National Sports Center for the Disabled.

news

Broncos to host eighth annual Taste of the Broncos presented by King Soopers

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and mingle with Broncos players, Denver Broncos Cheerleaders, alumni and Miles the Mascot.

news

Broncos partner with local clothing brand BE A GOOD PERSON to release limited-edition 'Kickoff Collection'

The collection will be released on Friday, Sept. 16 in limited quantities at noon MT.

news

'Broncos Postgame Live' to debut Monday

The show will give fans exclusive access to postgame content immediately following every game.

news

Broncos launch first-ever Girls High School Flag Football pilot program in Colorado

The pilot, funded by Denver Broncos Charities, features three school districts, 25 teams and over 550 participants.

news

Broncos Fit 7K set for Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High

On-site registration and packet pickup will begin at 6:30 a.m., with the race starting at 8:30 a.m.

news

Denver Broncos High School Game of the Week program to highlight Colorado schools throughout 2022 football season

The first featured Game of the Week is Akron vs. St. Mary's on Friday in Akron, Colorado.

news

Broncos name Tim Aragon as General Counsel; Rich Slivka announces retirement after 22 seasons with team

"We are thrilled to welcome Tim Aragon to the Broncos," Owner and CEO Greg Penner said. "A highly respected attorney with deep sports experience, Tim is a Denver native and lifelong Broncos fan who is a distinguished leader in this community. His strategic counsel, depth of knowledge and business acumen will be a great asset to our organization."

Advertising