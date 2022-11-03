Empower Field at Mile High to host Denver Elections Division's Mobile Voting Unit on Friday and Saturday

DENVER — Empower Field at Mile High will host the Denver Clerk & Recorder's Elections Division Mobile Voting Unit on Friday (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.) and Saturday (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.) in parking Lot J.

On Friday from 8-10 a.m., Denver Broncos Cheerleaders and Miles the Mascot will greet voters on site.

Through Broncos Country Votes and NFL Votes initiatives, the Broncos partnered with the Denver Elections Division to host their Mobile Voting Unit (MVU) to encourage eligible Coloradans to register to vote and assist with other election-related inquiries.

The MVU is an official Voter Service and Polling Center and is ADA accessible. Eligible Colorado voters will be able to check their registration status and cast or drop-off a completed ballot on site. Voters will also have a drive-through option to drop off their ballots.