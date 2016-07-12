Emmanuel Sanders shares tips with kids at his football camp

Often taking extra repetitions to hone his timing and craft, Sanders stands as an outstanding example of how work ethic allows someone to maximize his or her abilities and passions.

"I just want to work my butt off," Sanders said. "I always tell myself when I'm training, 'If I kill myself, how can anyone else kill me?' I just try to lock in and work as hard as I can. I've learned throughout my years of playing this game that if you put the work in, success will come."

With just one year left on his contract, he hopes that the work and success will continue to be in Denver. Executive Vice President/General Manager John Elway has said that signing Sanders to an extension is one of his priorities, along with a long-term deal for Von Miller and the contract with inside linebacker Brandon Marshall, which he signed last month.

"I'm not really too concerned about it. At the end of the day, I've expressed myself enough that I want to be a Denver Bronco," he said. "But at the end of the day, I love this game and I'm going to continue to play this game with all the heart that I've given this city, and if I get a contract, I get a contract, and if I don't, it's sad, but I'm going to have to part ways, because at the end of the day, everybody wants to get paid what they feel like they've put in.

"But hopefully we work out something in the next 30 days."

Sanders also said, "I think so," when asked whether he thought Miller would sign a long-term deal this week before the Friday deadline.