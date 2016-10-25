Emmanuel Sanders' confidence sparks offensive rejuvenation

Once he was reminded of just how powerful this offense can be, Sanders wouldn't be stopped.

The wide receiver walked into the huddle on the Broncos' ensuing drive and exhorted the offense to "act like [they] were in a bar fight."

"He said, 'Just go out and fight like it's your last. Act like we're in a dog fight.' The next thing you know, he came up and made a play," Demaryius Thomas said.

The following play, Sanders broke free for a 29-yard reception off a perfect dime from quarterback Trevor Siemian. It could have been the wide receiver's fourth touchdown of the year, but the yin to his yang couldn't get a hand on cornerback Kareem Jackson. Instead, Thomas got the touchdown three plays later.

"You know I had to give D.T. a hard time," Sanders joked. "Like 'Hey man, did you do that on purpose?'"

"I kind of messed it up because I didn't block on that one play, Thomas said sheepishly. "He came running down the field and I couldn't get to my cornerback in time."* *

But it didn't matter. Thomas scored shortly afterward, and the Broncos scored touchdowns on consecutive possessions for the first time since Week 3. Everyone was happy.