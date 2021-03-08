Denver Broncos | News

(EM)POWER HOUR: Judi Diaz Bonacquisti, Latinas First Foundation Executive Director

Mar 08, 2021 at 08:30 AM
As part of the Denver Broncos' Empowerment Summit Digital Learning Series — a key pillar in the club's Inspire Change program — the team announced a series of $5,000 donations to female-serving foundations and social enterprises in the Denver Metro Area in honor of International Women's Day (March 8). The selected organizations are dedicated to serving girls and women in the community while emphasizing entrepreneurship, social enterprise, cultural and historical education, and the advancement of economic security for women of color.

Latinas First Foundation was one of the selected nonprofits, and Executive Director Judi Diaz Bonacquisti shared more about the work she and her organization are doing to serve girls and women in our community.

Could you please provide a brief overview of what your organization does to serve women in our community?

Established in 2011, the Latinas First Foundation was created to provide a critical network and support for Latinas to reach their highest potential. The organization provides scholarships, mentorship and networking opportunities, and it honors Latina Trailblazers and Unsung Heroines. Latinas First is focused on the cultural and historical contributions of Latinas to the state of Colorado and strives to herald a new generation of professional Latinas who will contribute to our communities.

What does International Women's Day mean to you?

International Women's Day provides a forum for us to reflect on our past with gratitude, to celebrate our accomplishments and to anticipate the greatness to yet come. Women have much to share. Our communities benefit when we listen to that wisdom.

What happens when we lift up women in our community and why is it so important to dedicate resources to women?

Women are a powerful force, especially when we support one another. Elders and madrinas pass wisdom to younger generations to ensure our future builds on the experiences of those who blazed trails. When women advance, we do not advance alone. We bring our families and communities with us.

What would your advice be to the young women participating in the Empowerment Summit Digital Learning Series?

Believe in yourself and recognize you are destined for greatness. You are surrounded by people who want you to be successful. Look for them and receive the help. When you are in a place to do so, extend the same courtesy to someone behind you. And don't forget to have fun!

To learn more about Latinas First Foundation, please visit:www.latinasfirst.org.

