Elway won't set magic number for wins, eyes 'strides from where we were'

Elway admitted the Broncos may need to rely heavily upon a set of young players — one that includes Bradley Chubb, Courtland Sutton and Royce Freeman. For both the coaches and executives, that means tempering expectations when the season first begins.

"I don't have any expectations of those young guys coming in and being All-Pro the first day of camp, or even All-Pro in their first game for that matter," Elway said. "Mentally, they have to take that step. It always takes time and it goes at different speeds for different guys."

But that doesn't mean Elway doesn't expect his team to be competitive in the process. Case Keenum, a fortified offensive line and a new-look defense should help key Denver's turnaround after a 5-11 season.

"We still plan on [winning now]," Elway said. "I think with that, we've got to make the strides that we made and have high expectations. We always do. I think if you don't, if you're playing for down the road, you should probably get a different profession. I think that every time you come to the NFL and feel like [you] can compete, put things together, work together as a team, then you have a chance to be competitive."