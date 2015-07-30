Elway: Broncos won't add another O-lineman 'at this point in time'

The progress of second-year tackle Michael Schofield also had an impact. Schofield started at right tackle at Michigan, and saw some work on the left side during OTAs.

"When he [worked on] the right side throughout the offseason, I think he performed better over there. I think he was more comfortable over there," Schofield said. "So for us to get those reps, everybody's got to move around.

"I think for the first couple of weeks here, we're going to be pretty aggressive with our movement of people, and taking a look at guys at various spots before we start to settle down, but I think he's going to have to do both."

No matter what happens, the Broncos will have an offensive line filled with newcomers. At least three positions will be manned by players who did not start once for the team last year.