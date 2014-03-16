Elway: Broncos Crossing Off 'Wish List' Items

Talib is 28. Ward is 27. Sanders turns 27 on Monday. That leaves only the 32-year-old Ware as a player who isn't in what is usually considered the prime years at most positions.

"That just goes to show you that it's not for 'now.' We want young football players that are going to be here for a long time, and they're still young in their career and continue to get better," said Elway. "I think that, yeah, obviously the age thing is big, and that's one thing we've been in -- we've had some success with, is being able to plug in the right guys that are older guys in the right spots, but that's usually been around training camp, where something would happen. There's still the basis to get as young as we can with the best football players we can."

But it's no use getting younger for a team with a quarterback going into his 17th season unless it's accompanied by improvement, which Elway believes to be the case.

"I really feel like we got better," Elway said. "There's no question we're trying to win this year, but we're also trying to get a good base for a good football team for a long time."

Beyond Ware, who already has a candidacy that will bring him into discussions for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Ward and Talib have already earned plaudits; each has been to the Pro Bowl and was a second-team All-Pro last season. Sanders, on the other hand, is more of a projection; he has yet to post a 1,000-yard season, although his playing time has steadily increased.

"With Decker leaving, to be able to get another wideout -- especially a guy of this caliber, we're extremely excited about it," Elway said. "He was the guy that we had targeted from the very get-go and we were fortunate enough to land him."

But the key will be to use Sanders -- and every new arrival -- properly. For example, Sanders has the ability to return kickoffs and punts; he did both in Pittsburgh, although more than half (29 of 57) career returns came as a rookie in 2010. He expressed a willingness to handle those chores again. However …

"A lot of times you don't want a guy that valuable back there returning," Elway said. "But right now he's the one that we have on our roster."