Elway Breaks Down Free-Agent Frenzy

On Ware:"We needed another pass rusher and I think when DeMarcus became available, there was no question that he was the guy we coveted and wanted the most. Fortunately we were able to lure him to Denver, because he is a guy that has had a tremendous career and has been consistent. He just missed three games last year and those were the only games he's missed his whole career. He had a bad elbow – we really think he has a lot of good football left. And then you put him opposite Von Miller, it is a very formidable pass rush. ... To have those two guys coming off the edge is going to be quite the pass rush."

On Talib:"We knew with losing Champ Bailey, we were going to try to get DRC (Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie) signed back and then also look at other players. We really liked Talib a lot. We were able to land him out of New England, which is a double whammy for us. He is a big, physical, tough guy that can play the game the way it's meant to be played. ... Aqib has ideal size for a corner. He is physical, will tackle and stick his nose in there and he's tough. We just liked that attitude he brings to the game."

On Ward:"T.J. is a young safety that can come in here. He is a physical guy. He is a great guy in the box and also does a good job in the passing game. We really feel like we've added tremendous talent, but also top-notch leadership. Aqib as well as T.J. and DeMarcus – he'll be a tremendous role model for Von."

Elway made sure to thank Rodgers-Cromartie for what he did for the team in 2013, but explained that in negotiations, the front office was able to come to an agreement with Talib, who was a player the team coveted.

With regards to concerns about Ware playing defensive end in a 4-3 as opposed to outside linebacker in the 3-4 system in which he spent the majority of his career, Elway downplayed the differences between the two positions "because of his pass-rush ability whether he is standing up or his hand is on the ground."

"He is a tremendous pass rusher," Elway said. "Really in today's game, the 3-4, 4-3 – there is not a lot of difference in those two schemes. It is just a matter of how you put your people and what your gap is. He has played with his hand down before. That is how he'll start with us. But I think his pass-rush ability, No. 1, but also the fact that he is a tremendous person. He is a great leader and he is going to add so much to that defensive side of the ball not only as a player, but also as a leader."

That leadership is part of why the team picked up Ware, Talib and Ward.