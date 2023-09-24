Denver Broncos | News

DT Mike Purcell active for Broncos' matchup vs. Dolphins

Sep 24, 2023 at 09:30 AM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

230924_Purcell_inactive

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Broncos will have one of their top defensive linemen for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Defensive tackle Mike Purcell is active for the Broncos' Week 3 matchup after being listed as questionable on the team's final injury report.

Purcell has recorded a quarterback hit in each of the Broncos' first two games of the 2023 season.

The Broncos previously ruled out safety Justin Simmons and outside linebacker Frank Clark, and defensive end Ronnie Perkins is also inactive after being signed earlier this week.

Rookie cornerback Riley Moss is active for the first time in his young career.

For a complete list of the Broncos' inactives, please see below.

Week3_Inactives_v2

