DT D.J. Jones, OLB Baron Browning inactive for matchup with Chiefs

Jan 01, 2023 at 09:30 AM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

KANSAS CITY — The Broncos will be without two more defensive starters for Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs.

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones and outside linebacker Baron Browning were both among the team's inactive players after being listed as questionable for the Week 17 meeting.

Jones had appeared in all 15 games for the Broncos this season, but he did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday with a knee injury and was limited on Friday. Browning also did not practice until Friday with a back injury.

Denver previously placed outside linebacker Randy Gregory on injured reserve.

The Broncos will have Jerry Jeudy and Kendall Hinton available, as the receivers are active after being listed as questionable.

Rookie Montrell Washington, who was not listed on the injury report this week, was also among the Broncos' inactives.

For a complete look at the Broncos' inactives, see below:

