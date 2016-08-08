Devontae Booker continues to impress Broncos teammates, staff

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – The pass was well overthrown.

The throw had more power than necessary for a simple dump-off pass, and the Broncos defense looked like it had racked up another stop during Monday's training camp practice.

That's when the rookie running back planted his foot in the grass and exploded upward to the football.

Devontae Booker – all 5 feet, 11 inches and 220 pounds of him – flung his hands above his head and the ball stuck. What should've been a pedestrian incompletion became an instantaneous example of why the Broncos drafted the Utah product in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

"He's impressive," Head Coach Gary Kubiak said. "Today, he was really doing some great stuff. He's right there. We know how he's pushing our veteran players. The thing that's been impressive with Booker is how well he's done mentally, football wise. He's keeping up on third down. We have a really good player there, so we'll see how far he can come. We'll play him a lot in the preseason. It'll be up to him. We'll see."

The injury that kept him out of most of OTAs -- a torn meniscus in his left knee – seems like a distant memory. Booker was listed alongside Ronnie Hillman as the second-string running back when the Broncos released their first depth chart of the season on Monday.

Since his return to the field, Booker has impressed a slew of teammates that includes fellow running backs and the three players vying for the starting quarterback job.