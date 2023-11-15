Denver Broncos to sponsor the training of two service dogs in partnership with K9s For Warriors

"We are incredibly grateful for the support of Owner Carrie Walton Penner and Head Coach Sean Payton as well as the entire Denver Broncos organization to further our mission to end veteran suicide," K9s For Warriors CEO Carl Cricco said. "K9s For Warriors has the privilege every day to see the impact a service dog has on a veteran. With a battle buddy by their side, the veteran returns to a life of dignity and independence. The Broncos' generosity allows us to continue changing veteran lives."

Dedicated to saving not just one life, but two, K9s For Warriors rescues a majority of their dogs for its service dog program, allowing both the K9 and veteran to build an unwavering bond that facilitates their collective healing and recovery. On average, they pair up to 16 veterans with service dogs each month. To date, the organization has rescued more than 2,000 dogs and paired nearly 1,000 veterans with lifesaving service dogs.