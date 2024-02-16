Each year, the Denver Broncos participate in Random Acts of Kindness Week, a tradition of celebrating and spreading kindness. Completing, receiving or witnessing an act of kindness can have a positive effect, and even the smallest act of kindness can change a life.

This year, the Broncos spread kindness through the following activations:

Miles the Mascot and Denver Broncos Cheerleaders kicked off the week by surprising bus drivers at Aurora Public Schools Transportation Center with breakfast to thank them for all they do to get our students to school and back safely. In addition, Miles and Cheer rode the bus to surprise students heading to school!

Broncos football staff, front office staff, Broncos Family Network and alumni built 116 bicycles for second graders at McGlone Academy.

Later in the day, Miles the Mascot, Denver Broncos Cheerleaders, Broncos alumni Nick Ferguson and Daniel Graham and current players Zach Allen, Thomas Incoom, Jaleel McLaughlin and WR Marvin Mims Jr. went to McGlone Academy to distribute the bicycles to the students.

Mental health continues to impact our students and be a major focal point of today's school system.

In recognition of that, Denver Public Schools staff working in Exceptional Student Services (social work, psychology and special education) were surprised with Valentine's Day goodie bags and special guests Miles the Mascot and Denver Broncos Cheerleaders.

Miles the Mascot and Denver Broncos Cheerleaders visited the Colorado Dream Foundation to deliver dinner to students to help them fuel their minds and bodies.

For the last day of Random Acts of Kindness Week, the Broncos surprised over 50 AmeriCorps Members at City Year Denver with breakfast for their Learning & Development Day. The group works to support grade-school students throughout the Denver Metro Area.