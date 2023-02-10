Denver Broncos invite Broncos Country to participate in Random Acts of Kindness Week

Each year, the Denver Broncos participate in Random Acts of Kindness Week, an annual tradition of celebrating and spreading kindness. Completing, receiving or witnessing an act of kindness can have a positive effect, and even the smallest act of kindness can change a life.

This year, the Broncos are encouraging fans to participate in Random Acts of Kindness Week by providing simple and low-to-no-cost suggestions for how to perform acts of kindness for segments of our community each day of the week, as listed below:

Sunday, Feb. 12: Community At-Large

Take part in a random act of kindness for a neighbor, friend or family member.

Monday, Feb. 13: Youth Sports Coach

Express your gratitude by calling, texting or sending a small gift to a coach in your life to say thank you.

Tuesday, Feb. 14: Teachers

Select a DonorsChoose classroom (donations start at $1) and help students gain the tools and experiences they need for a great education.

Thursday, Feb. 15: School Custodians

Encourage your children to take time after lunch or school to help their school's custodian keep their school clean.

Friday, Feb. 16: Childcare and Caregivers

Send a small token of thanks with your children to thank a caregiver, whether it's a daycare worker, nanny, family member or friend.

Saturday, Feb. 17: Mentor

Take time today to reach out to a mentor of yours to thank them for the role they've played in your life.

Follow @BroncosOffField on social media throughout the week to learn more about how you can join the Broncos in spreading kindness in your community and see what surprises the Broncos have in store for members of our community.