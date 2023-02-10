Denver Broncos | News

Denver Broncos invite Broncos Country to participate in Random Acts of Kindness Week

Feb 10, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Each year, the Denver Broncos participate in Random Acts of Kindness Week, an annual tradition of celebrating and spreading kindness. Completing, receiving or witnessing an act of kindness can have a positive effect, and even the smallest act of kindness can change a life.

This year, the Broncos are encouraging fans to participate in Random Acts of Kindness Week by providing simple and low-to-no-cost suggestions for how to perform acts of kindness for segments of our community each day of the week, as listed below:

Sunday, Feb. 12: Community At-Large
Take part in a random act of kindness for a neighbor, friend or family member.

Monday, Feb. 13: Youth Sports Coach
Express your gratitude by calling, texting or sending a small gift to a coach in your life to say thank you.

Tuesday, Feb. 14: Teachers
Select a DonorsChoose classroom (donations start at $1) and help students gain the tools and experiences they need for a great education.

Thursday, Feb. 15: School Custodians
Encourage your children to take time after lunch or school to help their school's custodian keep their school clean.

Friday, Feb. 16: Childcare and Caregivers
Send a small token of thanks with your children to thank a caregiver, whether it's a daycare worker, nanny, family member or friend.

Saturday, Feb. 17: Mentor
Take time today to reach out to a mentor of yours to thank them for the role they've played in your life.

In addition, the Broncos are teaming up with local nonprofits and groups including Denver Public Schools Transportation, Aurora Public Schools, Playworks Colorado, Denver Child Advocacy Center, and Children's Hospital Colorado to spark kindness with gestures to support and celebrate their youth-serving staff and clients.

Follow @BroncosOffField on social media throughout the week to learn more about how you can join the Broncos in spreading kindness in your community and see what surprises the Broncos have in store for members of our community.

For more information on Random Acts of Kindness Week as well as ideas on how to participate, please visit: randomactsofkindness.org.

