Denver Broncos Foundation contributes more than $5 million in financial and in-kind support to local nonprofits in 2023

Jan 03, 2024 at 01:30 PM
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos Foundation contributed more than $5 million in financial and in-kind support to local nonprofits in 2023.

The Foundation more than doubled its financial commitment to grantees and program partners in key focus areas: youth health and wellness initiatives, youth and high school football, dynamic in and out of school programming and equitable access to career pathways.

Through strategic grantmaking initiatives, the Denver Broncos Community Grant Program and in-kind support, the 2023 calendar year marked the largest grantmaking and community impact in Foundation history. More than 200 organizations and more than 175,000 youth in Colorado have been positively impacted by this outreach.

The Denver Broncos Community Grant Program offers Colorado-based 501(c)(3) nonprofits and organizations the ability to apply for funding for youth-serving community projects. For a complete list of 2023 Community Grant Program recipients, please click here: 2023 Grant Recipients.

Additionally, the Denver Broncos Foundation seeks to collaborate with highly effective nonprofits in support of impact-driven programs and initiatives focused on youth. Please see below for a list of 2023 strategic grant recipients:

Youth Health and Wellness Initiatives

Meeting basic physiological needs of children in order for them to thrive mentally, emotionally and physically.

Table inside Article
A Precious Child Inside Out Youth Services
American Cancer Society Judi's House
Children's Hospital Colorado Juvenile Assessment Center
Clothes to Kids Denver Metro Caring
Crossroads Safehouse Project PAVE
Denver Area Youth Services (DAYS) Second Wind Fund
Denver Urban Gardens Servicios de La Raza
Every Kid Sports Special Olympics Colorado
Food Bank of the Rockies The Gathering Place
Good Sports WellPower
GrowHaus Wish for Wheels
Heart of America Foundation

Youth and High School Football

Improving youth and high school football through programs, clinics and camps that focus on character, player safety, team development and the benefits of football.

Table inside Article
Adams 12 Five Star Schools Fruita Monument High School
Arvada West High School Green Mountain High School
Aurora Public Schools Foundation Jeffco Public Schools Foundation
Berthoud High School Kiowa High School
Briggsdale High School Lakewood High School
Burlington High School Legend High School
Byers High School Littleton High School
Chaparral High School Lyons High School
Chatfield High School Mountain Vista High School
Cherry Creek High School Otis High School
Cherry Creek School Foundation Peetz High School
Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) Pomona High School
Colorado Springs Christian Schools Ponderosa High School
Columbine High School Pueblo Central High School
Coronado High School Regis Jesuit High School
Denver Public Schools Foundation Rock Canyon High School
Douglas County High School Simla High School
Eaglecrest High School Smoky Hill High School
East High School The Classical Academy
Elizabeth High School The Vanguard School
Ellicott High School Thompson Valley High School
Estes Park High School ThunderRidge High School
Flatirons Academy Valor Christian High School
Fort Collins High School

Dynamic In and Out of School Programming

Preparing youth to achieve their full potential through activities and experiences to develop academic developmental and social competencies.

Table inside Article
Aurora Community Connections Playworks Colorado
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado Reading Partners CO
Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver RISE
Boys & Girls Clubs of Pueblo County Scholastic Book Fairs
City Year Denver Science of Sport
Colorado Dream Foundation Seeing Our Adolescents Rise (SOAR)
Colorado Uplift Sims-Fayola Foundation
Colorado Youth for A Change Sun Valley Youth Center
Denver Kids The Urban Farm
Denver Rescue Mission YouthZone

Access to Career Pathways

Building education and economic opportunities for an enriching life of self-sufficiency after high school.

Table inside Article
AdvanceEDU Dress for Success Denver
Café Momentum Emily Griffith Foundation
CareerWise Girls Inc. of Metro Denver
College Track Junior Achievement
Denver Test Prep Mile High United Way
Mile High Youth Corps Urban Peak
Minds Matter Colorado Young Americans Center for Financial Education
Teaching the Autism Community Trades (TACT)

About Denver Broncos Foundation

The Denver Broncos Foundation is committed to making a positive impact on future generations by creating a "game plan" for life through youth health and wellness initiatives, dynamic in and out of school programming, and access to career pathways.

