Denver Broncos Foundation contributes more than $5 million in financial and in-kind support to local nonprofits in 2023

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos Foundation contributed more than $5 million in financial and in-kind support to local nonprofits in 2023.
The Foundation more than doubled its financial commitment to grantees and program partners in key focus areas: youth health and wellness initiatives, youth and high school football, dynamic in and out of school programming and equitable access to career pathways.
Through strategic grantmaking initiatives, the Denver Broncos Community Grant Program and in-kind support, the 2023 calendar year marked the largest grantmaking and community impact in Foundation history. More than 200 organizations and more than 175,000 youth in Colorado have been positively impacted by this outreach.
The Denver Broncos Community Grant Program offers Colorado-based 501(c)(3) nonprofits and organizations the ability to apply for funding for youth-serving community projects.
Additionally, the Denver Broncos Foundation seeks to collaborate with highly effective nonprofits in support of impact-driven programs and initiatives focused on youth. Please see below for a list of 2023 strategic grant recipients:
Youth Health and Wellness Initiatives
Meeting basic physiological needs of children in order for them to thrive mentally, emotionally and physically.
|A Precious Child
|Inside Out Youth Services
|American Cancer Society
|Judi's House
|Children's Hospital Colorado
|Juvenile Assessment Center
|Clothes to Kids Denver
|Metro Caring
|Crossroads Safehouse
|Project PAVE
|Denver Area Youth Services (DAYS)
|Second Wind Fund
|Denver Urban Gardens
|Servicios de La Raza
|Every Kid Sports
|Special Olympics Colorado
|Food Bank of the Rockies
|The Gathering Place
|Good Sports
|WellPower
|GrowHaus
|Wish for Wheels
|Heart of America Foundation
Youth and High School Football
Improving youth and high school football through programs, clinics and camps that focus on character, player safety, team development and the benefits of football.
|Adams 12 Five Star Schools
|Fruita Monument High School
|Arvada West High School
|Green Mountain High School
|Aurora Public Schools Foundation
|Jeffco Public Schools Foundation
|Berthoud High School
|Kiowa High School
|Briggsdale High School
|Lakewood High School
|Burlington High School
|Legend High School
|Byers High School
|Littleton High School
|Chaparral High School
|Lyons High School
|Chatfield High School
|Mountain Vista High School
|Cherry Creek High School
|Otis High School
|Cherry Creek School Foundation
|Peetz High School
|Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA)
|Pomona High School
|Colorado Springs Christian Schools
|Ponderosa High School
|Columbine High School
|Pueblo Central High School
|Coronado High School
|Regis Jesuit High School
|Denver Public Schools Foundation
|Rock Canyon High School
|Douglas County High School
|Simla High School
|Eaglecrest High School
|Smoky Hill High School
|East High School
|The Classical Academy
|Elizabeth High School
|The Vanguard School
|Ellicott High School
|Thompson Valley High School
|Estes Park High School
|ThunderRidge High School
|Flatirons Academy
|Valor Christian High School
|Fort Collins High School
Dynamic In and Out of School Programming
Preparing youth to achieve their full potential through activities and experiences to develop academic developmental and social competencies.
|Aurora Community Connections
|Playworks Colorado
|Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado
|Reading Partners CO
|Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver
|RISE
|Boys & Girls Clubs of Pueblo County
|Scholastic Book Fairs
|City Year Denver
|Science of Sport
|Colorado Dream Foundation
|Seeing Our Adolescents Rise (SOAR)
|Colorado Uplift
|Sims-Fayola Foundation
|Colorado Youth for A Change
|Sun Valley Youth Center
|Denver Kids
|The Urban Farm
|Denver Rescue Mission
|YouthZone
Access to Career Pathways
Building education and economic opportunities for an enriching life of self-sufficiency after high school.
|AdvanceEDU
|Dress for Success Denver
|Café Momentum
|Emily Griffith Foundation
|CareerWise
|Girls Inc. of Metro Denver
|College Track
|Junior Achievement
|Denver Test Prep
|Mile High United Way
|Mile High Youth Corps
|Urban Peak
|Minds Matter Colorado
|Young Americans Center for Financial Education
|Teaching the Autism Community Trades (TACT)
About Denver Broncos Foundation
The Denver Broncos Foundation is committed to making a positive impact on future generations by creating a "game plan" for life through youth health and wellness initiatives, dynamic in and out of school programming, and access to career pathways.