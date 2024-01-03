Denver Broncos Foundation contributes more than $5 million in financial and in-kind support to local nonprofits in 2023

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos Foundation contributed more than $5 million in financial and in-kind support to local nonprofits in 2023.

The Foundation more than doubled its financial commitment to grantees and program partners in key focus areas: youth health and wellness initiatives, youth and high school football, dynamic in and out of school programming and equitable access to career pathways.

Through strategic grantmaking initiatives, the Denver Broncos Community Grant Program and in-kind support, the 2023 calendar year marked the largest grantmaking and community impact in Foundation history. More than 200 organizations and more than 175,000 youth in Colorado have been positively impacted by this outreach.

The Denver Broncos Community Grant Program offers Colorado-based 501(c)(3) nonprofits and organizations the ability to apply for funding for youth-serving community projects. For a complete list of 2023 Community Grant Program recipients, please click here: 2023 Grant Recipients.