Denver Broncos Foundation announces new vision, mission & values serving Broncos Country

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos Foundation—the nonprofit arm of the team—on Monday announced its new vision, mission and values that will guide its community engagement across all of Broncos Country.

Following a comprehensive review and strategic planning process involving the Foundation Board of Directors, the Denver Broncos Foundation will use the new framework to support high-impact programs focused on youth throughout the community. The Denver Broncos Foundation will support—and more than double its financial commitment to grantees and program partners—in three key focus areas: youth health & wellness initiatives, dynamic in and out of school programming and equitable access to career pathways.

"The Broncos have such an amazing tradition of serving our community, and we're excited to deepen that commitment through the Denver Broncos Foundation," Broncos Owner and Board Chair Carrie Walton Penner said. "Utilizing our incredible platform alongside players and alumni, the Broncos have the unique opportunity to serve as leaders in driving long-term, positive impact across Broncos Country."

The new vision of Denver Broncos Foundation reflects its long-term commitment to continue working closely with partners across our community. Its mission focuses programmatic areas on supporting youth through a variety of initiatives and its values are the core of all Foundation activities and partnerships.

"Through the unwavering support of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group and members of the Board, the Denver Broncos Foundation is able to intentionally guide its impact in the Denver community and beyond," Broncos Vice President of Community Impact and Foundation Executive Director Allie Engelken said. "We now have a stronger focus in strategic grantmaking, Foundation-hosted events and volunteerism, allowing us to focus our efforts on programs that help youth thrive."

The newly launched vision, mission and values bring depth and clarity to ways the Foundation is giving back to Denver and beyond across its key focus areas.

· Youth health & wellness initiatives: Meeting basic physiological needs of children in order for them to thrive mentally, emotionally and physically.

· Dynamic in and out of school programming: Preparing youth to achieve their full potential through activities and experiences to develop academic developmental and social competencies.

· Equitable access to career pathways: Building education and economic opportunities for an enriching life of self-sufficiency after high school.

The Denver Broncos Foundation's vision, mission and values are as follows:

Vision

To set the standard as a great community partner, leader and influencer by making a positive impact on future generations through the off-field philanthropic efforts of the Denver Broncos organization, players and alumni.

Mission

The Denver Broncos Foundation is committed to making a positive impact on future generations by creating a "game plan" for life through youth health and wellness initiatives, dynamic in and out of school programming, and access to career pathways.

Values

The values are guiding the Foundation's community impact year after year.

Equity, by removing barriers for under-resourced youth.

Collaboration, by working with community and school-based partners.

Commitment, by creating a legacy through a mission-focused approach.

Innovation, by adapting to the everchanging needs of children.

Impact, by evaluating results to achieve Foundation goals.

About the Denver Broncos Foundation