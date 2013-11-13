Demaryius Thomas Earns Player of the Week

Thomas' three touchdowns came in a span of just more than 10 minutes of game time. His 11-yard score gave Denver a 14-6 lead, and then he added a 7-yard touchdown catch with 13 seconds to play in the half to make the score 21-6.

His 34-yard touchdown catch-and-run capped the first possession of the second half and put Denver on top 28-6.

Thomas became just the sixth player in the NFL this season to record a 100-yard, three-touchdown game.

He joins fellow Broncos Wes Welker and Julius Thomas atop the AFC leaderboard with nine receiving scores on the year. Together, they represent just the third trio in NFL history to each record at least nine touchdown receptions in a single season.