Demaryius Thomas eager to spend time with his newly released mother

She moved into a halfway house in Macon, Ga., on Thursday. That was also the Broncos' reporting day for veterans, so she and Thomas only had time for a brief conversation.

"It was just quick because I had to go to meetings," Thomas said. "She was telling me she was back in Georgia now finally. She was with her sisters, so that's good."

At some point, they will reunite. But the football schedule makes finding a date difficult.

"It's going to be a little different. I've actually been thinking about it, but I [will not] going to overthink it," he said. "I'm just going to let it go with the flow and roll with it."

And with his new contract, Thomas can introduce his mother to the wonders of 2015 technology.