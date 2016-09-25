Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders explode as the Broncos' one-two punch

CINCINNATI --It's pick your poison with the Broncos' top receivers.

Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders believe they're the best wide receiver duo in the NFL, and they added to their case Sunday in the Broncos' 29-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

After voicing a desire to be more involved in the offense earlier this week, the two wide receivers racked up a combined 15 receptions for 217 yards and three touchdowns.

"We want to get them the ball every week," Head Coach Gary Kubiak said. "The Bengals are a tough team to throw the ball against. … We needed to throw the ball to get some points, and those two kids played really well. I'm proud of those two."

The offense had been defined by the running game through the first two games of the season and entering Sunday, it looked as if that would continue. The Bengals allowed a league-worst 138 rushing yards per game, and the Broncos were fourth in the league in rushing yards. However, Cincinnati game-planned to stop those trends, and Denver, with an offensive line battling injuries, was forced to win the game in the air.

"I don't know why they played us that way, honestly," Sanders said. "The run game wasn't there and I was just excited that in the pass game we had a lot of opportunities."

"We weren't able to run the ball, but we were able to throw," Thomas added. "We've always had that one-two punch so when they stop the run, we throw the ball. When they try to stop the pass, we run it. If we can stay balanced, that's going to make us a better team. It's going to make us a better offense."