DeMarcus Ware, Aqib Talib on the mend as they attend T.J. Ward's charity golf outing

"I knew we were going to get it done. Our teammates knew we were going to get it done. I'm sure you guys knew we were going to get it done. Von wasn't going to go anywhere," Ward said.

"I knew he wasn't going to sign it with the franchise tag, but I know it's a business thing, [John] Elway always does what he needs to do, and that's what it's about," Ware said.

And with the defense poised to be at full strength, Ward's expectations for the defense are sky-high.

"There is no ceiling," he said. "I think we can be as good as we want to be, as good as we work towards being.

"Last year was a great year, but we can't rest on that. We have to put it toward what we can become, and I think we can become the best defense of all-time. That's what we're working towards."

Ward, Ware and Talib were joined by kicker Brandon McManus, safety Will Parks, defensive end Kenny Anunike and former Broncos defensive back/kick returner Omar Bolden, among others.