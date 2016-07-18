Denver Broncos | News

DeMarcus Ware, Aqib Talib on the mend as they attend T.J. Ward's charity golf outing

Jul 18, 2016 at 07:30 AM
Andrew Mason

Senior Digital Reporter

AURORA, Colo. --Neither DeMarcus Ware nor Aqib Talib had to go far to make it to T.J. Ward's golf tournament at the Blackstone Country Club, just 13 miles away from the UCHealth Training Center.

Unlike many of their teammates, Ware and Talib didn't leave the Denver area for multiple weeks. They've been regulars at Dove Valley, rehabilitating from their injuries.

"Me and Aqib, we've become best friends, because I've been in there with him," said Ware, who has received treatment for a back problem that sidelined him for all of the Broncos' organized team activities in May and June.

"I'm feeling really good," Ware said. "I've just been in treatment and stuff for my back. Everything's going well with that. I'm just getting ready for training camp."

Talib missed the final two weeks of OTAs after suffering a gunshot wound in Dallas on June 5. He was walking quickly and unimpeded, with no trace of a limp. "[It's good] just to see him walking and jumping around and being Aqib, that's how he is," Ware said. " ... Knowing that he had a really fast recovery, I think that's what we've been looking for."

The recoveries of Talib and Ware, along with Friday's re-signing of Von Miller, will bring the defense back to full strength. Miller's contract negotiation was a primary storyline of the offseason, but his teammates weren't worried about whether a deal would be struck.

"I knew we were going to get it done. Our teammates knew we were going to get it done. I'm sure you guys knew we were going to get it done. Von wasn't going to go anywhere," Ward said.

"I knew he wasn't going to sign it with the franchise tag, but I know it's a business thing, [John] Elway always does what he needs to do, and that's what it's about," Ware said.

And with the defense poised to be at full strength, Ward's expectations for the defense are sky-high.

"There is no ceiling," he said. "I think we can be as good as we want to be, as good as we work towards being.

"Last year was a great year, but we can't rest on that. We have to put it toward what we can become, and I think we can become the best defense of all-time. That's what we're working towards."

Ward, Ware and Talib were joined by kicker Brandon McManus, safety Will Parks, defensive end Kenny Anunike and former Broncos defensive back/kick returner Omar Bolden, among others.

"It means a lot. It just shows what type of teammates they are, the brotherhood we have to support each other's events and things we try to do to better our community," Ward said.

T.J. Ward hosts charity golf event

T.J. Ward hosted his second annual charity golf tournament on Monday at Blackstone Country Club. DeMarcus Ware, Aqib Talib, Will Parks, Kenny Anunike and Brandon McManus were among those in attendance (Photos by Aric DiLalla)

