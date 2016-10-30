Defensive Coordinator Wade Phillips stretchered off after collision

DENVER –Defensive Coordinator Wade Phillips was stretchered off the field midway through the second quarter after San Diego running back Melvin Gordon ran into him on the sidelines.

The 69-year-old defensive coordinator fell backward and hit his head after impact. Phillips put up his index finger and appeared to be talking as he was carted off the field.

The game was delayed for several minutes as Phillips was attended to on the sideline. The collision came during Bradley Roby's 49-yard interception return for a touchdown.

UPDATE:Phillips was taken to a local hospital, where he was alert and had feeling in his extremities, the Broncos announced.

Linebackers Coach Reggie Herring took over the defensive play-calling duties in Phillips' absence.