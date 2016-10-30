Denver Broncos | News

Defensive Coordinator Wade Phillips stretchered off after collision

Oct 30, 2016 at 08:22 AM

DENVER –Defensive Coordinator Wade Phillips was stretchered off the field midway through the second quarter after San Diego running back Melvin Gordon ran into him on the sidelines.

The 69-year-old defensive coordinator fell backward and hit his head after impact. Phillips put up his index finger and appeared to be talking as he was carted off the field.

The game was delayed for several minutes as Phillips was attended to on the sideline. The collision came during Bradley Roby's 49-yard interception return for a touchdown.

UPDATE:Phillips was taken to a local hospital, where he was alert and had feeling in his extremities, the Broncos announced.

Linebackers Coach Reggie Herring took over the defensive play-calling duties in Phillips' absence.

UPDATE:Wade Phillips was released from the hospital Sunday evening.

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Why Tim Patrick 'is what makes everything go' for Broncos' offense

"He comes with that dog mentality," center Lloyd Cushenberry III said. "He'll stick his nose in there in the run game [and] block linebackers if he has to. Anything it takes with him."

news

Sacco Sez: The Broncos, then and now

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the similarities he views in 1977 and now.

news

Pat Surtain II named an AP first-team All-Pro, Justin Simmons selected to second team

The Broncos were the only team with two secondary players picked to the AP's All-Pro teams.

news

Mile High Morning: Current and former Broncos attend celebration of life for Ronnie Hillman

"[Hillman was] one of the better teammates you could ask for," former offensive tackle Ryan Harris told 9NEWS' Mike Klis.

Advertising