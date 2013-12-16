Deckers Uncork for a Cause

"We've been looking for the last year or so for a charity to do," Decker said, noting that the fit was perfect with "Jess being a military brat" and how passionate the couple is about dogs. "And the program within deals with bullies and at-risk kids, so it kind of encompassed everything that we wanted to be involved with."

Freedom Service Dogs, which Deckers Dogs supports, is a nonprofit that rescues and trains dogs for people with disabilities. The dogs are trained for children, veterans and active duty soldiers and other adults, and they're trained to assist with Autism, Traumatic Brain Injury, Cerebral Palsy, spinal cord injury, Muscular Dystrophy, Multiple Sclerosis and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

"We actually graduated one Deckers Dog this past weekend," Decker said. "We get to announce and introduce him to everybody. So that's pretty neat."

A handful of service dogs were at the event with the men and women that they were given to, and a few more dogs in training made their way to the event as well.

"The process of saving a dog to having these kids teach dogs commands and learn basic communication and confidence, and then serve these military veterans who have come back after serving us with a dog to help transition them to normal life, make it easier, it's amazing the stories and the impact they make," Decker said.

The event was not only plenty of fun, but served a great cause. And delivered a great turnout -- including teammates Demaryius Thomas and Mike Adams -- for the second year in a row.