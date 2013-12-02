Decker, Thomas Host Shopping Spree

LONE TREE, Colo. – Just one day after wide receivers Demaryius Thomas and Eric Decker each tallied more than 100 yards in the same game, they teamed up again to spread the holiday spirit.

Decker and Thomas held their 4th Annual Holiday Shopping Trip Monday night at the Super Target in Lone Tree and hosted 25 children – ages eight to 14. Those kids were selected by their branch of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Denver for their outstanding participation in the after-school program.

The event is not only a showcase of their holiday spirit, but also their friendship.

"It's amazing," Decker said. "We came in together in 2010 and we've been best friends ever since. I think we both know how fortunate we are to be playing with I think one of the best organizations in the NFL and to have success like we've been having the last couple of years. But really it comes down to off-the-field stuff. Giving back, giving time because when you're in the spotlight like this and you have the opportunity to make a difference in a kid's life, you take advantage of that."

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Denver's mission is to inspire and enable young people, especially those from disadvantaged circumstances, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens.

Decker and Thomas were joined by teammates Winston Justice, Montee Ball, Tony Carter, Julius Thomas and Ben Garland. Those Broncos were paired up with a group of kids and helped them fill their carts with gifts.

"I love kids," Thomas said. "Kids put a smile on my face. So whatever it takes to get out and have a little fun with kids, I think it helps you out. It helps me out for sure throughout the week because I love kids. They're so cute and so funny, I just love hanging out with kids."

Each child was given a $200 with which to purchase items on their own wish lists and for their families. Most of the children were not only buying things for themselves but also keeping each of their brothers, sisters, moms and dads in mind as they went down the list.

"This is the time of the year that we're all very thankful for a lot of things in our lives and to be able to have the opportunity to take a kid shopping and really share that spirit is what it's all about," Decker said.

