Decker Debuts Reality Show

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. –Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas got plenty of television coverage during Denver's Week 4 win against the Eagles.

He led all receivers with 88 receiving yards on five catches in the team's 52-20 win.

He was also the only one to debut a reality television show that night.

Eric & Jessie: Game On! premiered on E! after the Broncos' win, but the filming had wrapped up in the offseason to make sure that it wasn't a distraction when it came to Decker's full-time job on the football field.

"Overall, we were excited," Decker said of the show. "It was fun. It was something that we did a while back so to see some of the footage again was fun. I'm more concerned about football stuff at this point during the season and making sure that I'm prepared on Sundays to play football."

The series, which shows Eric Decker and his then fiancé, now wife, Jesse preparing for their wedding, also involves a few of Decker's fellow Broncos.

Linebacker Wesley Woodyard appeared on the first episode, while wide receiver Demaryius Thomas said he'd be on a future episode.

"I think the thing about it is that Eric and Jessie, they're really in love," Woodyard wrote in his weekly DenverBroncos.com blog. "A lot of people can say things and say bad things, but to me, I think it's a positive for their relationship. They both match each other well. Eric is a cool, calm guy and you never know what you're going to get with Jessie. They go well together and the most important thing is that they believe in God and they are in love with each other and you can never take that away from them."

"It was fun," Thomas added. "I'm proud of him. It was fun. A lot of fun."

While Decker will undoubtedly catch some flak in the locker room, he says it's all in good fun and that he has no regrets about the project.