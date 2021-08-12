Denver Broncos | News

Dalton Risner, Mike Boone exit Thursday's practice early with injuries

Aug 12, 2021 at 05:21 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

EAGAN, Minn. — A pair of key contributors exited Thursday's practice against Vikings early, as starting guard Dalton Risner and reserve running back Mike Boone each sustained injuries.

Risner suffered a knee injury and did not participate in team period drills late in practice.

"Not sure the severity yet," Head Coach Vic Fangio said after practice. "He didn't get rolled up [on] or anything, [it was] just right in the middle of a play."

Boone, meanwhile, pulled up while running with the ball toward the end zone. He likely would have scored, but he suffered the injury and then talked with trainers after the play. Boone was able to stand, but he had to be carted to the locker room.

"I think he got a quad pull," Fangio said. "Don't know the severity of it yet."

Wide receivers Kendall Hinton, Diontae Spencer and Tim Patrick, linebacker Josey Jewell (groin), cornerback Mac McCain III (hamstring), outside linebacker Pita Taumoepenu and defensive linemen Marquiss Spencer (ankle), Deyon Sizer (hamstring) and McTelvin Agim (groin) did not practice.

Hinton, Spencer, Patrick and Taumoepenu all practiced on Wednesday.

