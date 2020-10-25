Dalton Risner active for #KCvsDEN

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After exiting the Broncos' game against the Patriots in Week 6, guard Dalton Risner is active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Risner was not among the team's list seven inactive players, who were announced 90 minutes before kickoff.

The second-year player did not practice Wednesday or Thursday with a shoulder injury, but he returned on a limited basis on Friday.

The Broncos, though, will play Sunday without tight ends Andrew Beck and Jake Butt, who were both listed as questionable on Friday with hamstring injuries. Noah Fant, Albert Okwuegbunam and Nick Vannett are the Broncos' active tight ends.

Denver previously ruled out wide receiver/return specialist Diontae Spencer.

A.J. Bouye, Dre'Mont Jones and DeMarcus Walker are all available for Sunday's game after being activated from IR on Saturday. Running back Jeremy Cox and linebacker Nigel Bradham, who were elevated from the practice squad to the game-day roster, are also active.