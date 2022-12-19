Denver Broncos | News

Cover 4: Broncos dominate on ground, rack up interceptions in 24-15 win over Cardinals

Dec 18, 2022 at 05:21 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

Broncos vs. Cardinals game gallery: Photos from Denver's Week 15 win

View exclusive photos of the Broncos' game vs. the Cardinals by team photographers.

Brett Rypien during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
Brett Rypien during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Dalton Risner during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Dalton Risner during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Brett Rypien during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Brett Rypien during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Brett Rypien during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
Brett Rypien during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Latavius Murray during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Latavius Murray during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Brandon McManus during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
Brandon McManus during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Brandon McManus and Corliss Waitman during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
Brandon McManus and Corliss Waitman during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Baron Browning during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
Baron Browning during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Jonathan Harris during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
Jonathan Harris during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Randy Gregory during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
Randy Gregory during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Marlon Mack during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
Marlon Mack during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Brett Rypien during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
Brett Rypien during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Justin Simmons during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
Justin Simmons during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Justin Simmons during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
Justin Simmons during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Alex Singleton during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
Alex Singleton during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Brett Rypien during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
Brett Rypien during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Latavius Murray during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
Latavius Murray during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Alex Singleton and Jonathan Harris during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
Alex Singleton and Jonathan Harris during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

DeShawn Williams during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
DeShawn Williams during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

DeShawn Williams during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
DeShawn Williams during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Josey Jewell, Randy Gregory and Baron Browning during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
Josey Jewell, Randy Gregory and Baron Browning during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Latavius Murray during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
Latavius Murray during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Brett Rypien during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
Brett Rypien during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

DeShawn Williams and Baron Browning during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
DeShawn Williams and Baron Browning during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Jerry Jeudy during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
Jerry Jeudy during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Brandon Johnson during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
Brandon Johnson during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Alex Singleton, Jonathon Cooper, Justin Simmons and Josey Jewell during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/DenverBroncos.com
Alex Singleton, Jonathon Cooper, Justin Simmons and Josey Jewell during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/DenverBroncos.com

Justin Simmons during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/DenverBroncos.com
Justin Simmons during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/DenverBroncos.com

Justin Simmons, Pat Surtain II, Alex Singleton and others during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/DenverBroncos.com
Justin Simmons, Pat Surtain II, Alex Singleton and others during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/DenverBroncos.com

Randy Gregory during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/DenverBroncos.com
Randy Gregory during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/DenverBroncos.com

DeShawn Williams during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/DenverBroncos.com
DeShawn Williams during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/DenverBroncos.com

Brett Rypien during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/DenverBroncos.com
Brett Rypien during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/DenverBroncos.com

Baron Browning during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/DenverBroncos.com
Baron Browning during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/DenverBroncos.com

D.J. Jones during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/DenverBroncos.com
D.J. Jones during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/DenverBroncos.com

Randy Gregory during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
Randy Gregory during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Jerry Jeudy during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
Jerry Jeudy during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Eric Tomlinson during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
Eric Tomlinson during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Marlon Mack during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
Marlon Mack during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Marlon Mack during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
Marlon Mack during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Marlon Mack and Dalton Risner during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
Marlon Mack and Dalton Risner during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

D.J. Jones during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
D.J. Jones during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Jerry Jeudy during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
Jerry Jeudy during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Jerry Jeudy during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
Jerry Jeudy during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Marlon Mack during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
Marlon Mack during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Brett Rypien during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
Brett Rypien during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Justin Simmons during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
Justin Simmons during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Justin Simmons during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
Justin Simmons during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Russell Wilson during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
Russell Wilson during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

D.J. Jones during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
D.J. Jones during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Latavius Murray during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
Latavius Murray during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Latavius Murray during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
Latavius Murray during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Justin Simmons during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/DenverBroncos.com
Justin Simmons during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/DenverBroncos.com

Eric Tomlinson during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/DenverBroncos.com
Eric Tomlinson during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/DenverBroncos.com

Baron Browning during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/DenverBroncos.com
Baron Browning during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/DenverBroncos.com

Jerry Jeudy during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/DenverBroncos.com
Jerry Jeudy during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/DenverBroncos.com

Latavius Murray and Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/DenverBroncos.com
Latavius Murray and Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/DenverBroncos.com

Eric Tomlinson during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/DenverBroncos.com
Eric Tomlinson during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/DenverBroncos.com

Justin Simmons during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/DenverBroncos.com
Justin Simmons during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/DenverBroncos.com

Baron Browning, Justin Simmons and Latavius Murray during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Baron Browning, Justin Simmons and Latavius Murray during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Kareem Jackson during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Kareem Jackson during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Pat Surtain II during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Pat Surtain II during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Pat Surtain II during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Pat Surtain II during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Pat Surtain II during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Pat Surtain II during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Jerry Jeudy during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Jerry Jeudy during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Brett Rypien during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Brett Rypien during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Justin Simmons during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Justin Simmons during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Pat Surtain II during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/DenverBroncos.com
Pat Surtain II during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/DenverBroncos.com

Brett Rypien and Eric Saubert during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
Brett Rypien and Eric Saubert during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Brett Rypien during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
Brett Rypien during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Russell Wilson during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
Russell Wilson during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Jonathon Cooper during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
Jonathon Cooper during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

DENVER — A win is always sweet.

The Broncos' 24-15 victory over the Cardinals won't send Denver to the playoffs, but that didn't dampen the excitement on the field as the Broncos jogged off the field with their first two-possession win of the season.

In a game that Brett Rypien started, the Broncos bounced back from a three-point first half to break the 20-point barrier for the second consecutive game and the fourth time this season. Relying on a strong running game, the Broncos scored three second-half touchdowns to post their second-best point total of the year — and the defense did the rest.

Safety Justin Simmons snagged a pair of interceptions and cornerback Pat Surtain II iced the game with one of his own. Denver faced both Colt McCoy and Trace McSorley in the game, and the Broncos' defense held Arizona to 167 passing yards and 2-of-12 on third down.

With the win, the Broncos snapped a five-game losing streak and earned their first win on U.S. soil since Week 3.

These are the players and plays that made the difference in a home win over Arizona.

GAME-CHANGING MOMENT

Simmons posted a pair of interceptions on the afternoon, and the second came in the fourth quarter with the Broncos leading by one possession. He undercut a McSorley pass intended for A.J. Green and set the Broncos up with the ball inside the 10-yard line. The Broncos punched the ball into the end zone, as Rypien found tight end Eric Tomlinson for a 3-yard touchdown that pushed the Broncos' lead to 15 points. The Cardinals would cut into the lead, but Simmons' interception essentially sealed the game.

DEFINING STATISTIC

168.

As the Broncos jogged off the field at halftime, Denver's offense had posted just three points and allowed a season-high seven sacks. Arizona's J.J. Watt recorded three first-half sacks, and the Broncos were struggling to move the football. In the second half, the Broncos committed to the running game and found far more success. On the shoulders of Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack, the Broncos added a pair of rushing touchdowns and posted a season-high in rushing yards with 168. With a reserve quarterback starting the game behind some reserve offensive linemen, Denver needed to take some pressure off Rypien. The Broncos did just that by dominating the game on the ground, particularly after halftime; Denver posted 113 rushing yards in the second half.

MEMORABLE HIGHLIGHT

Rypien's lone touchdown pass gets the nod here, as he faked the handoff and then shielded the ball behind his body. Rypien waited for a moment to sell the run fake, and then he delivered the touchdown pass to Tomlinson. Rypien wasn't perfect, but he did enough to help the Broncos earn a win.

TOP PERFORMERS

Running back Latavius Murray became the Broncos' first 100-yard rusher of the season and also added a touchdown.

Safety Justin Simmons picked off a pair of passes, notching his third consecutive season with at least five interceptions.

Tight end Eric Tomlinson caught three passes for 30 yards. He had just five catches during the first 14 weeks of the season.

Defensive end DeShawn Williams recorded 2.5 sacks. He has set a career-high in quarterback takedowns and leads Denver with 4.5 sacks since the bye week.

Jerry Jeudy led all receivers with seven catches for 76 yards.

