 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

Combine Stock Watch: DBs

Feb 26, 2014 at 12:50 AM

INDIANAPOLIS --Bigger has become better, but it's not everything for defensive backs. Speed, the ability to quickly change directions and fluidity matters, as well.

But with bigger receivers comes a demand for bigger, rangier cornerbacks. But those that have the right blend of size and speed are coveted, and demand outstrips supply by a considerable margin.

"No, and especially a lot of them that can run and do that," said Executive Vice President and General Manager John Elway. "And I'll say that when the bigger corners cover up -- guys are not as open against big guys as they are against little guys, even though they're in the same spot. 

"So if I'm a little guy covering you or a big guy covering you, to a quarterback, they're going to look more covered on the big guy."

And that's why, beyond the film, teams will study the times and measurements from the Combine closely the next few weeks. Even an eighth of an inch could be the tiebreaker between two otherwise equal defensive backs.

One cornerback who enhanced his chances was Oklahoma State's Justin Gilbert. Not only did he post the best 40-yard dash time (4.37 seconds) among defensive backs, but the 6-foot cornerback also had the second-longest arms of any cornerback at the Combine (33 1/8 inches). 

Another was Ohio State's Bradley Roby. His 40 time (4.39 seconds) was an eyelash behind Gilbert's, and his short shuttle (4.04 seconds) was sixth-best at the Combine. His arms were 1 5/8 inches shorter than Gilbert's, but he compensated with three extra inches in vertical jump (38.5 inches to Gilbert's 35.5).

Western Kentucky safety Jonathan Dowling is also another player whose ranginess and reach will draw interest. His 6-foot-3 frame is accentuated by his 33 1/8-inch arms, and helps make up for 40-yard speed that was average among defensive backs (4.52 seconds, 21st of 48 defensive backs who ran Tuesday). Dowling noted Sunday that teams have talked to him about playing cornerback, and felt he could handle the role, given his work in cover-zero schemes used by WKU last year.

Dowling, Nebraska's Stanley Jean-Batiste and Utah's Keith McGill were the tallest defensive backs at the Combine, at 6-foot-3. McGill had the longest arms of the group (and the entire defensive back class), at 33 1/4 inches. McGill also had a comparable 40 time to Dowling (4.51 seconds), but Jean-Batiste had arms that were nearly an inch shorter than McGill's and a 40-time that was a tenth of a second slower, placing him 34th of 48 defensive backs. Bigger has become better, but it's not everything for defensive backs. Speed, the ability to quickly change directions and fluidity matters, as well.

But with bigger receivers comes a demand for bigger, rangier cornerbacks. But those that have the right blend of size and speed are coveted, and demand outstrips supply by a considerable margin.

"No, and especially a lot of them that can run and do that," said Executive Vice President and General Manager John Elway. "And I'll say that when the bigger corners cover up -- guys are not as open against big guys as they are against little guys, even though they're in the same spot. 

"So if I'm a little guy covering you or a big guy covering you, to a quarterback, they're going to look more covered on the big guy."

And that's why, beyond the film, teams will study the times and measurements from the Combine closely the next few weeks. Even an eighth of an inch could be the tiebreaker between two otherwise equal defensive backs.

One cornerback who enhanced his chances was Oklahoma State's Justin Gilbert. Not only did he post the best 40-yard dash time (4.37 seconds) among defensive backs, but the 6-foot cornerback also had the second-longest arms of any cornerback at the Combine (33 1/8 inches). 

Another was Ohio State's Bradley Roby. His 40 time (4.39 seconds) was an eyelash behind Gilbert's, and his short shuttle (4.04 seconds) was sixth-best at the Combine. His arms were 1 5/8 inches shorter than Gilbert's, but he compensated with three extra inches in vertical jump (38.5 inches to Gilbert's 35.5).

Western Kentucky safety Jonathan Dowling is also another player whose ranginess and reach will draw interest. His 6-foot-3 frame is accentuated by his 33 1/8-inch arms, and helps make up for 40-yard speed that was average among defensive backs (4.52 seconds, 21st of 48 defensive backs who ran Tuesday). Dowling noted Sunday that teams have talked to him about playing cornerback, and felt he could handle the role, given his work in cover-zero schemes used by WKU last year.

Dowling, Nebraska's Stanley Jean-Batiste and Utah's Keith McGill were the tallest defensive backs at the Combine, at 6-foot-3. McGill had the longest arms of the group (and the entire defensive back class), at 33 1/4 inches. McGill also had a comparable 40 time to Dowling (4.51 seconds), but Jean-Batiste had arms that were nearly an inch shorter than McGill's and a 40-time that was a tenth of a second slower, placing him 34th of 48 defensive backs.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nearly 200 Colorado high school athletic administrators gather for launch of InSideOut Initiative

The InSideOut Initiative has partnered with 23 NFL markets across 20 states since launching in 2015, and the Broncos and CHSAA initially partnered with the initiative's pilot program in its inaugural year.
news

'Best corner in the league' and 'a guy who I study a lot': Pro Bowl colleagues rave about Broncos' defensive stars Pat Surtain II and Justin Simmons

Perennial Pro Bowlers Darius Slay, Jalen Ramsey and Minkah Fitzpatrick shared their appreciation for Broncos defensive backs Pat Surtain II and Justin Simmons.
news

Mile High Morning: John Elway shares keys to becoming back-to-back champion

Appearing on "Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray" on Sirius XM, John Elway spoke to the difficulty of being one of two teams in the last 25 years to win back-to-back championships.
news

'It's something that I look forward to each and every year': Broncos' 2024 Pro Bowl trio enjoy exciting game to cap week in Orlando

Cornerback Pat Surtain II came up with a huge play in the 2024 Pro Bowl Games' flag football matchup, but the week's events were far more impactful for the Broncos' trio in Orlando.
Advertising