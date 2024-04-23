Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) sanctions girls flag football as high school sport with support from Broncos

The Denver Broncos Foundation, with support from the Broncos and CHSAA, launched the state's girls flag football pilot program in 2021 and funded the inaugural seasons from 2022-23. The initial pilot program featured 50 schools, 10 school districts and nearly 1,500 girls who appeared in nearly 850 games.

The program saw a significant increase in participation in 2023, as the number of participants (1,316) and number of games (680) grew by 161 percent and 310 percent, respectively.

"Thrilled doesn't even begin to cover it," CHSAA Commissioner Mike Krueger said. "This isn't just about the game. It's about empowerment, teamwork and breaking barriers. By embracing this sport, we're not only fostering athleticism, but we're remaining among the nation's leaders in providing opportunities for female athletes to participate. We are cultivating leadership, confidence and equality — on and off the field — and we are igniting a new era of inclusivity and self-empowerment for every girl who participates. Get ready to witness the unstoppable force of these girls as they redefine the playing field and inspire generations to come!"

The Broncos have shown consistent support for the pilot program since its introduction, as the team hosted the program's championship tournament at Centura Health Training Center in each of the last two seasons. The Broncos also hosted a round-robin exhibition tournament in 2023. Members of Broncos leadership and several players attended each of these events to show their support.