Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment approves Broncos' plan to mitigate COVID-19 risk, begin training camp

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. —The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment this week approved the Broncos' NFL-approved plan to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 and begin training camp in the coming weeks.

The Department of Public Health and Environment informed Broncos leadership that the team may proceed as scheduled with training camp, so long as the state does not see significant changes in COVID-19 cases. The current plan and approval, though, may be subject to change.

The NFL and NFLPA are reportedly continuing to work out details for players to return to team facilities. The Broncos' rookies are currently scheduled to report July 23, while training camp is scheduled to begin on July 28. Training camp is scheduled to occur without fans in attendance.

The state's current approval only applies for Broncos practices, training camp and games without fans. The organization would need to submit an additional plan in order for fans to attend.

As part of the state's approval, the Broncos must share news of suspected or confirmed cases of players, staff and other essential workers with local and state health officials, when applicable.

The state applauded the Broncos' efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 through the promotion of various precautionary health measures — and asked the Broncos to continue to help in the fight against the virus.