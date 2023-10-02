Denver Broncos | News

Children's Hospital Colorado Jr. Reporter: Johnny interviews ILB Alex Singleton

Oct 02, 2023 at 11:17 AM
231002_KidReporter

On Sept. 6, I got the chance to visit the Broncos' facility. It was so cool. I got to see all the trophies, meeting rooms, weight room, practice field and cafeteria. After the tour, inside linebacker Alex Singleton came out to meet me and I got to ask him some questions.

Johnny: What are your goals for your football career?

Alex Singleton: To be a Pro Bowler or All-Pro.

Johnny: Who are your biggest influences in football?

AS: My little sister Ashley — she influences everything.

Johnny: Do you have any rituals or superstitions before the game?

AS: I used to have a lot, but now I listen to a song my dad played when I was younger it's called Bungle in the Jungle.

Johnny: What was the best game you ever played?

AS: First game against the 49ers, [I] got a pick-six.

Johnny: What college did you go to and would you recommend it?

AS: I went to Montana State. It's cool and pretty. I would recommend it.

Johnny: Why do you love football?

AS: It's the greatest sport in the world and I get to hangout with my friends.

Johnny: How many games have you won in your career.

AS: At least 40.

Johnny: What's your day-to-day life like as a football player?

AS: At 8 a.m is breakfast then meetings, weight lifting, practice, more meetings and lifting and home by 6.

231002_KidReporter2

Johnny: What are the biggest sacrifices you have to make to pursue your career?

AS: Family. I'm away a lot and have to travel. I bounced around the league until I got a home.

Johnny: Who were your favorite football players growing up?

AS: I wanted to be a quarterback. Matt Leinart, he had a great college career. [Also] Clay Matthews, the outside linebacker for the Green Bay Packers.

Johnny: Who is crazier, Rocky or Miles?

AS: Rocky is wild. Miles is more tame.

Johnny: Where does Thunder go when not on the field?

AS: I was just with one of the trainers a few days ago. Thunder goes into a pen behind the bleachers.

Johnny: If you could go back and change one thing about your time playing football, what would it be?

AS: Win more games!!

231002_KidReporter3

I got a gift bag that had a lot of merch in it. Alex signed my jersey and mini-football helmet. We took lots of pictures and then it was time to go. I will never forget the Broncos' facility and Alex Singleton. Thank you for the experience!

Related Content

news

Broncos High School Coaches of the Week: Tackle - Andy Lowry, Columbine & Flag - Augustine Agyei, Smoky Hill

Congratulations to our Week 5 high school tackle and flag coaches of the week.
news

Broncos High School Coaches of the Week: Tackle - David Guy, Simla & Flag - Summer Katzoff, Elizabeth

Congratulations to our Week 3 high school tackle and flag coaches of the week.
news

Children's Hospital Colorado Jr. Reporter: Harry interviews ILB Josey Jewell

Jewell talked about his start in football, his go-to Mario Kart character and more. 
news

Broncos High School Coaches of the Week: Tackle - Kris Cotterman, Pueblo Central & Flag - Debra Richardson, Ponderosa

Congratulations to our Week 2 high school tackle and flag coaches of the week.
news

Broncos High School Coaches of the Week: Tackle - Justin Rich, The Classical Academy & Flag - Daulton Sherwin, Ellicott

Congratulations to our Week 1 high school tackle and flag coaches of the week.
news

Broncos High School Game of the Week: Friday, Sept. 1st

Game will be held at Elizabeth High School
news

'These memorable moments will continue': Owner Carrie Walton Penner announces continued support of Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club during 20th anniversary celebration

"Almost every person we met mentioned that the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club was one of the things that makes the team such a special place to be a part of," Walton Penner said. "It is incredibly intertwined with the history of the franchise."
news

Broncos welcome impressive turnout for girls' high school flag football coaching clinic

Girls' flag football advocates are hoping for another impactful fall season and the sport's statewide sanctioning in the spring. 
news

Denver Broncos Foundation promotes CPR training, donates AED devices to local youth sports organizations and schools

Children's Hospital Colorado led the presentation to discuss how to recognize symptoms of and when to treat sudden cardiac arrest, in addition to important sections on heat illness and concussions.
news

'You … dream of moments like this': Several Broncos rookies experience full-circle moment in visit to Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club

As Denver's rookie class made its first trip to the Boys & Girls Club on Juneteenth, safety JL Skinner, cornerback Art Green and running back Jaleel McLaughlin were back where their own dreams began.
news

Broncos host Rocky Mountain Region's largest high school 7-on-7 and Linemen Challenge tournaments

Advertising