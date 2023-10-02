Children's Hospital Colorado Jr. Reporter: Johnny interviews ILB Alex Singleton

Johnny: What are your goals for your football career?

Alex Singleton: To be a Pro Bowler or All-Pro.

Johnny: Who are your biggest influences in football?

AS: My little sister Ashley — she influences everything.

Johnny: Do you have any rituals or superstitions before the game?

AS: I used to have a lot, but now I listen to a song my dad played when I was younger it's called Bungle in the Jungle.

Johnny: What was the best game you ever played?

AS: First game against the 49ers, [I] got a pick-six.

Johnny: What college did you go to and would you recommend it?

AS: I went to Montana State. It's cool and pretty. I would recommend it.

Johnny: Why do you love football?

AS: It's the greatest sport in the world and I get to hangout with my friends.

Johnny: How many games have you won in your career.

AS: At least 40.

Johnny: What's your day-to-day life like as a football player?