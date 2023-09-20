Children's Hospital Colorado Jr. Reporter: Harry interviews ILB Josey Jewell

H: What does it take to be a professional football player?

JJ: A lot of commitment, a lot of time, a lot of hard work. Day in and day out, yeah, all of those things. You've got to stay true to the grind and be able to do it every single day, and you can't take days off.

H: Do you have any pets?

JJ: I don't have any pets here. Back at home, my parents have some pets on the farm. After I'm done with football and done traveling, I'll get a couple of dogs.

H: I love dogs. If you could talk to anyone in the world, dead or alive, who would you pick?

JJ: Well, since we've talked about my Grandpa, I'd say him since he passed away years ago. It would be cool to be able to talk to him and see his thoughts on today what he thinks of people and what he thinks of me.

H: That's sweet. What's your biggest accomplishment in life?

JJ: That would be playing in the NFL. Being able to make it this far. Growing up in a small town, everyone in my family went D3. There's a school about a mile away from our house called Luther College. Everybody went there. I went to Iowa. Luckily, I got a scholarship and somehow made it here. So, it's one of my best accomplishments so far.

H: That makes so much sense. What do you listen to before games, like hype music to get you pumped up?

JJ: All types of music. It can go from some hard rock to some rap to some country. Whatever I'm in the mood for that day. Some good early 2000s rock would be a good one for me.

H: I know you grew up in Iowa, so what team did you root for?

JJ: We didn't have any professional teams in the state or really within a couple of hours of us, so it was always the Iowa Hawkeyes for me, which then I went to go play for. That was the biggest one. Other than that, I grew up a Broncos fan and a Rams fan, which is weird because the Rams used to be in Missouri, in St. Louis, and the Broncos were somewhat close in the Midwest.

H: What's a show you're watching?

JJ: There are a couple of different ones that I'm just finishing up. Yellowstone, I just finished up the other day. That's one of my favorite ones right now.

H: Yep. What's your favorite meal before a game?

JJ: It would have to be steak and potatoes. Or some sort of hamburger and potatoes. Keep it simple with a little bit of fruit. That's my main stuff.

H: What do you think your life profession would be if you weren't a football player?

JJ: I'd probably be a farmer since I grew up on a farm back home in Iowa. My brother farms with my Dad now and so I think that's probably what I would have been doing. So, something that is totally opposite of what I'm doing now.

H: I was told you're involved with a juice shop?

JJ: I've got a little juicery back there, yeah. We have some juices and acai bowls and stuff like that. So, I own one business, yeah.

H: I was also told that you have a turkey farm.

JJ: Yeah, I grew up on a little over 1,000 acres with cattle and turkey and some crops. The turkeys were a part of it. They're an interesting animal, that's for sure. (laughs)

H: That's all the questions I've prepared. Thanks.