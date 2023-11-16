Children's Hospital Colorado Jr. Reporter: Declan interviews RT Mike McGlinchey

Q: What's your favorite food?

A: His wife's unbelievable chicken parm.

Q: Did you play football when you were younger?

A: He started playing flag football when he was six years old in kindergarten and pound football in first and second grade.

Q: Why did you want to play football?

A: He thinks it's the greatest game that there is and the coolest sport. All of his family played football. His best friends on earth all play football too!

Q: What's your favorite ice cream?

A: Tie between mint chocolate chip and cookies and cream.

Q: Do you like Legos and what's your favorite set?

A: He likes Star Wars sets, like the Millenium Falcon. He and his dad would play with them.

Q: What's your favorite holiday?

A: Christmas is always fun, but he works on Christmas so Memorial day is his favorite holiday.

Q: What's your favorite music before games?

A: Depends on his mood, but normally stays in the classic rock realm like AC/DC, Van Halen, or Journey.

Q: Do you like Disneyland or Disney World better?

A: He grew up on the east coast so likes Disney World, but Mike is too big and can't ride the rides.

Q: How did you pick your position?

A: He doesn't think any lineman picks their position; it just happens because he grew really big. They told him to learn how to block people.

Q: What was your favorite subject in school?

A: He was a math guy. He likes being able to solve problems with equations.

Q: What's your favorite play to run?

A: Anything that scores, but he likes short yardage with 3 or 4 yards to go with a cloud of dust.

Q: What was your first sport you played?

A: Either football or basketball, but he played football, basketball, baseball and lacrosse.

Q: What's your favorite thing about Denver?

A: He is pretty new to Denver and has lived here for 6 months. He likes the views of the mountains and the Denver Broncos.

Q: What's your favorite book?

A: While he hasn't read in a while, he used to like The Outsiders.

Q: What's your touchdown dance?