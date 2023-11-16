Children's Hospital Colorado Jr. Reporter: Declan interviews RT Mike McGlinchey

On Oct. 4, I was lucky enough to visit the Denver Broncos' headquarters and interview right tackle Mike McGlinchey. We saw all of the trophies and helmets the Broncos have won. My favorite was the Super Bowl 50 trophy because I was born the month before! Here are the questions about football and things other fans want to know about Mike:
Q: What's your favorite food?
A: His wife's unbelievable chicken parm.
Q: Did you play football when you were younger?
A: He started playing flag football when he was six years old in kindergarten and pound football in first and second grade.
Q: Why did you want to play football?
A: He thinks it's the greatest game that there is and the coolest sport. All of his family played football. His best friends on earth all play football too!
Q: What's your favorite ice cream?
A: Tie between mint chocolate chip and cookies and cream.
Q: Do you like Legos and what's your favorite set?
A: He likes Star Wars sets, like the Millenium Falcon. He and his dad would play with them.
Q: What's your favorite holiday?
A: Christmas is always fun, but he works on Christmas so Memorial day is his favorite holiday.
Q: What's your favorite music before games?
A: Depends on his mood, but normally stays in the classic rock realm like AC/DC, Van Halen, or Journey.
Q: Do you like Disneyland or Disney World better?
A: He grew up on the east coast so likes Disney World, but Mike is too big and can't ride the rides.
Q: How did you pick your position?
A: He doesn't think any lineman picks their position; it just happens because he grew really big. They told him to learn how to block people.
Q: What was your favorite subject in school?
A: He was a math guy. He likes being able to solve problems with equations.
Q: What's your favorite play to run?
A: Anything that scores, but he likes short yardage with 3 or 4 yards to go with a cloud of dust.
Q: What was your first sport you played?
A: Either football or basketball, but he played football, basketball, baseball and lacrosse.
Q: What's your favorite thing about Denver?
A: He is pretty new to Denver and has lived here for 6 months. He likes the views of the mountains and the Denver Broncos.
Q: What's your favorite book?
A: While he hasn't read in a while, he used to like The Outsiders.
Q: What's your touchdown dance?
A: He doesn't have one because he's never scored, but he likes to throw his teammates around. If he did score, he'd do the spike.
My favorite thing about the experience was getting to meet Mike McGlinchey, a player from my favorite NFL team. It was also fun to see where they practice. Thank you to Mike and the Denver Broncos!